Police calls for Friday, July 17: Winona man arrested for assaulting paramedic

Winona County
Friday:
1:13 a.m.: Maxwell Leonard Brekke, 19, of Mantorville was arrested and referred for suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and underage consumption. According to the police report, Brekke was stopped in the area of Neumann Drive and County Road 33. A juvenile female from Rochester was in the vehicle with Brekke, according to authorities, who was also ticketed for underage consumption.
Winona Police
Thursday:
3:16 p.m.: A man in the 150 block of West Sixth Street reported that his vehicle had been keyed while it was parked outside his residence.
7:02 p.m.: A woman in the 450 block of West Fifth Street reported the theft of a Summit kayak. No value was given.
Friday
12:00 a.m. Travis Lee Schultz, 36, of Winona was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct after assaulting a paramedic while in route to Winona Health, according to a criminal complaint. Schultz was found unconscious and unresponsive on the boulevard in the 650 block of Main Street, police said. The Winona Area Ambulance was called and managed to wake Schultz up. Due to Schultz’s history with not being cooperative with law enforcement, an officer rode in the ambulance with him. Schultz then became hostile and assaulted a paramedic, according to the complaint. Police were able to place Schultz in handcuffs before arriving at Winona Health. No sign of injury was present on the medic, according to authorities.
Timothy Richard Bollenbaugh
Casey Lynn Brand Rislove
Keith Deshawn Curtis
Nicholas John Deppe
Ryan Thomas Feine
Eddie Lamorris Jones
Bridget Ann Martinson
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Wade Allen Olson
Osei Owusu
Zane Robert Pederson
Scott Curtis Rinn
Travis Lee Schultz
Kasius Jehmier Starks
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.