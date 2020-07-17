Police calls for Friday, July 17: Winona man arrested for assaulting paramedic

Winona County

1:13 a.m.: Maxwell Leonard Brekke, 19, of Mantorville was arrested and referred for suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and underage consumption. According to the police report, Brekke was stopped in the area of Neumann Drive and County Road 33. A juvenile female from Rochester was in the vehicle with Brekke, according to authorities, who was also ticketed for underage consumption.

Winona Police

12:00 a.m. Travis Lee Schultz, 36, of Winona was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct after assaulting a paramedic while in route to Winona Health, according to a criminal complaint. Schultz was found unconscious and unresponsive on the boulevard in the 650 block of Main Street, police said. The Winona Area Ambulance was called and managed to wake Schultz up. Due to Schultz’s history with not being cooperative with law enforcement, an officer rode in the ambulance with him. Schultz then became hostile and assaulted a paramedic, according to the complaint. Police were able to place Schultz in handcuffs before arriving at Winona Health. No sign of injury was present on the medic, according to authorities.