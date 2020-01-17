Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday:
10:40 a.m. – Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow, 29, of Winona escaped from custody in Goodview while working with a Sentenced to Service crew. According to police, Nelton-Gilow "walked away" from the crew Tuesday and did not return. Nelton-Gilow has yet to turn himself in and has been charged with escape from custody, according to the complainant.
Thursday:
4:55 p.m. – Colin David Smidt, 18, of Sioux Fall, South Dakota, was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being involved in a traffic stop on Interstate 90 near mile marker 271. Smidt was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped and the driver was not ticketed.
9:47 p.m. – Dominic Joseph Stanley, 21, of Winona was arrested and recommended for fifth-degree possession of marijuana, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving after revocation, suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and improper change of course after being stopped on Hwy. 61 and County Road 129 near Hidden Valley.
Winona Police Department
Thursday:
9:03 a.m. – A 17 year-old male from Winona with a warrant for his arrest fled police at Southeast Technical College. The male left behind his backpack, which was turned over by Southeast Tech staff, and inside police found a marijuana grinder, a jar containing residue marijuana, a scale and two glass pipes that appeared to had been used, according to the complainant. A citation for possession of drug paraphernalia was subsequently mailed to the individual.
9:43 a.m. – An 85-year-old woman reported that the vinyl siding of her house on the 500 block of East Third Street was damaged.
2:41 p.m. – Tara Lynn Brown, 36, of Winona was mailed a citation for violating a trespass notice from Menards.
4:35 p.m. – A 65-year-old woman reported that some of her prescription medicine was taken on the 700 block of East Twelfth Street.
11:26 p.m. – A vehicle was reported to have been moved from the area of Winona Health and was subsequently found on the east end of Winona, according to police.
39 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
