Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
1:13 a.m. – Amhed Jamal Tifow, 25, of Tukwila, Wash., was charged with fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal, reckless driving and cited for driving without headlights and driving eastbound in a westbound lane on Interstate 90.
Winona Police Department
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Thursday
7:50 a.m. – A Menards employee reported that a jacket and car keys were taken from a back room of the store.
11:27 a.m. – Caleb Martin Drury, 20, of Winona was arrested for domestic assault (harm) after a confrontation with a female acquaintance on the 750 block of East 12th Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.