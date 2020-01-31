{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

1:13 a.m. – Amhed Jamal Tifow, 25, of Tukwila, Wash., was charged with fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal, reckless driving and cited for driving without headlights and driving eastbound in a westbound lane on Interstate 90.

Winona Police Department

Thursday

7:50 a.m. – A Menards employee reported that a jacket and car keys were taken from a back room of the store.

11:27 a.m. – Caleb Martin Drury, 20, of Winona was arrested for domestic assault (harm) after a confrontation with a female acquaintance on the 750 block of East 12th Street.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.