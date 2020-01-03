Winona Police Department
Thursday:
7:26 a.m. – An adult female on the 400 block of East Seventh Street reported that somebody had used her debit card and withdrew cash.
11:27 a.m. – A staff member from Riverland Auctions reported that sometime between the evening of Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 somebody had broken a window in the back of the building and gained entry. According the complainant, someone had gone through a desk and file cabinet, and petty cash and money from a cash register were taken.
9:33 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a theft of a computer monitor. A store report is still in the process of being issued.
11:34 p.m. – Seth Alexander Niemi, 19, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault (fear and harm) after a confrontation on the 1500 block of West Fifth Street.
Friday:
1:47 a.m. – Caily Desarae Reps, 21, of Fountain City, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for a gross misdemeanor DUI after being pulled over in the area of Ninth and Liberty streets for not having her headlights on. According the police report, Reps appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, did poorly on a field sobriety test and failed a preliminary breath test. Reps had a blood alcohol content of .17, according to the report.
36 alternate-side parking tickets were issued.
