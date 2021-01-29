Police calls for Friday, Jan. 29: Local reports being scammed out of $4,500 after depositing checks she received online

Winona Police

Thursday:

2:59 p.m.: A resident in the 150 block of East Eighth Street reported being defrauded out of $4,500 in an online scam.

According to the complainant, they received a message from a male subject on Instagram alleging he was rich and wanted to send the complainant some money. The suspect then sent the complainant three digital checks over the next three days, which totaled $8,400. All three checks were deposited into the complainant’s bank account, with $4,500 being sent back to the suspect, through Apple Pay, at his request.

The complainant was eventually contacted by her bank, who informed her that the checks were counterfeit. Upon filing her report with law enforcement, the complainant was directed to the Internet Crime Complaint Center website.

“If it’s something that sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” deputy chief Jay Rasmussen said regarding the incident.

Friday:

1:49 a.m.: Michael Timothy Patano, 20, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI at Fifth and Washington streets.