Police calls for Friday, Jan. 29: Local reports being scammed out of $4,500 after depositing checks she received online

Winona Police
Thursday:
2:59 p.m.: A resident in the 150 block of East Eighth Street reported being defrauded out of $4,500 in an online scam.
According to the complainant, they received a message from a male subject on Instagram alleging he was rich and wanted to send the complainant some money. The suspect then sent the complainant three digital checks over the next three days, which totaled $8,400. All three checks were deposited into the complainant’s bank account, with $4,500 being sent back to the suspect, through Apple Pay, at his request.
The complainant was eventually contacted by her bank, who informed her that the checks were counterfeit. Upon filing her report with law enforcement, the complainant was directed to the Internet Crime Complaint Center website.
“If it’s something that sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” deputy chief Jay Rasmussen said regarding the incident.
Friday:
1:49 a.m.: Michael Timothy Patano, 20, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI at Fifth and Washington streets.
Patano was pulled over after an officer observed him driving without his headlights on. When the officer made contact with Patano, they noticed he had bloodshot, watery eyes and detected the odor of alcohol. Patano admitted to drinking at least two beers earlier in the night when asked and subsequently failed a field-sobriety test.
After being brought to the Winona County Jail, Patano took a DMT and was found to have a blood-alcohol level of .10.
2:16 a.m.: Virginia Punitia Matagi, 21, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at Tenth and Chatfield streets.
According to the complaint, Matagi was pulled over after an officer observed her driving without her tail-lights activated and noticed she had bloodshot, watery eyes. Matagi admitted to drinking earlier in the evening, but said she didn’t have too much before driving. She subsequently failed a field-sobriety test and a PBT.
At the Winona County Jail, Matagi was found to have a blood-alcohol level of .10.