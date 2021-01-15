Police calls for Friday, Jan. 15: Numerous crashes reported throughout Thursday

Winona Police
Thursday:
12:03 p.m.: A collision involving two vehicles was reported at Huff and Fifth streets. No injuries were reported and both parties exchanged information.
12:27 p.m.: Manuel De Jesus Gomez, 19, of Rollingstone was cited for driving outside of his permit requirements, driving without insurance and failing to yield to a right-of-way driver at Hwy. 61 and Gilmore Avenue. According to the complaint, a collision occurred when Gomez failed to yield to a northbound driver at the intersection in the area. No injuries were reported and information was exchanged, the complaint states.
1:42 p.m.: A collision involving two vehicles occurred on Service Drive and Gilmore Avenue after a vehicle failed to yield in the right-of-way in the nearby roundabout. No injuries were reported and information was exchanged between the two parties.
5:41 p.m.: A collision involving two vehicles was reported at Mankato Avenue and Riverbend Road. No injuries were reported and both parties exchanged information.
6:35 p.m.: A collision involving two vehicles was reported at Sarnia and Winona streets. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
6:43 p.m.: A single-vehicle crash occurred at Garvin Heights Road and Lake Boulevard. According to police, the crash occurred when the vehicle slid off the road. No injuries were reported.
6:54 p.m.: A two-vehicle collision occurred at Garvin Heights Road and Lake Boulevard as officers were responding to the crash from 6:43 p.m. in the same area. According to the complaint, one vehicle was stopped and was rear-ended by another, causing the complainant to suffer from back pain. The driver responsible for the rear-ending was cited for driving without a Minnesota driver’s license.
7:47 p.m.: Police assisted Minnesota State Patrol with a collision that occurred at Mankato Avenue and Hwy. 61.