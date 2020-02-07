Winona Police Department
Thursday
3:25 p.m.: A man reported that an individual was pounding on the front door of his residence on the 900 block of West Seventh Street, which resulted in some glass on the door breaking and the door being broken in. Officers are awaiting a damage estimate before referring the suspect for charges.
Friday
1:01 a.m.: Justin Lee Heller, 34, of Winona was charged with third-degree DWI after being pulled over on Seventh and Vine streets. Heller’s blood alcohol content was .09 and he was pulled over for having a light out. Heller was charged with a gross misdemeanor because he had a prior DWI arrest in Wisconsin.
You have free articles remaining.
2:36 a.m.: Asher Allen Merkel, 19, of Winona was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (a marijuana vape cartridge).
No alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.