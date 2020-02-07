{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Thursday

3:25 p.m.: A man reported that an individual was pounding on the front door of his residence on the 900 block of West Seventh Street, which resulted in some glass on the door breaking and the door being broken in. Officers are awaiting a damage estimate before referring the suspect for charges.

Friday

Heller

Justin Lee Heller 

Age: 19

From: Winona 

Charges: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (a marijuana vape cartridge) 

1:01 a.m.: Justin Lee Heller, 34, of Winona was charged with third-degree DWI after being pulled over on Seventh and Vine streets. Heller’s blood alcohol content was .09 and he was pulled over for having a light out. Heller was charged with a gross misdemeanor because he had a prior DWI arrest in Wisconsin.

2:36 a.m.: Asher Allen Merkel, 19, of Winona was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (a marijuana vape cartridge).

No alternate side-parking tickets were issued.

