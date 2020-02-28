You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Friday, Feb. 28: St. Charles woman arrested and charged with DWI
Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

7:09 p.m.: Linda Marie Christopherson, 57, of St. Charles was charged with third-degree DWI after getting pulled over for speeding on County Road 26 near Altura. Christopherson had a blood-alcohol content of .10, according to police.

Winona Police Department

Thursday

8:48 a.m.: Michael George Kross, 28, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from the Kwik Trip on Hwy. 61 and Homer Road. Kross is accused of stealing two sandwiches valued at $5.78, according to police.

13 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.

