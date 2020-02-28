Police calls for Friday, Feb. 28: St. Charles woman arrested and charged with DWI

Winona County Sheriff’s Office Thursday
7:09 p.m.: Linda Marie Christopherson, 57, of St. Charles was charged with third-degree DWI after getting pulled over for speeding on County Road 26 near Altura. Christopherson had a blood-alcohol content of .10, according to police.
Winona Police Department Thursday
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
8:48 a.m.: Michael George Kross, 28, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from the Kwik Trip on Hwy. 61 and Homer Road. Kross is accused of stealing two sandwiches valued at $5.78, according to police.
13 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
Tucker James Ash
Age: 35
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs
Gusta Garvin Blom
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Reckless Disregard and Domestic Abuse
Adam Burton Bowden
Age: 34
Charges: Driving While Intoxicated, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle and Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics
Rebecca Jean Brodell
Age: 66
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard, First-Degree Damage to Property, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Driving while Intoxicated, Misdemeanor Domestic Abuse and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
Paul Anthony Clark
Age: 29
Charges: Two counts of Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection, Felony Domestic Assault and Theft valued at over $500
Amie Jo Dewitte
Age: 29
Charges: Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order and Theft of Movable Property.
Phillip Edward Edmunds
Age: 30
Charges: Schedules of Controlled Substances and Second-Degree Sale of Methamphetamine/Amphetamines
Ryan Thomas Feine
Age: 35
Charges: Two counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Taelor Scott Giebel
Age: 22
Charges: Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Age: 19
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery and Second-Degree Assault
Cortney Michael Hall
Age: 38
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery, Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Disregard (Terroristic Threats)
Jason Daniel Harrison
Age: 19
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery and Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
Breann Elizabeth Konopisos Hart
Age: 38
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs
Eric Ordell Johnson
Age: 39
Charges: Contempt of Court - Willful Disobedience to Court Order
Jason Aaron Kapustik
Age: 36
Charges: Domestic Assault by Strangulation and Violation of a No-Contact Order
Shawn Michael Leeling
Age: 42
Charges: Fifth-Degree Drug Possession
Thomas Edward Mcgann
Age: 42
Charges: Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics and Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs
Steven Edward Miller
Age: 32
Charges: First-Degree Burglary, Indecent Exposure, two counts of Second-Degree Murder and First-Degree Arson
Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow
Age: 29
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs and Escape from Custody - Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Zachary Rivera
Age: 27
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and DWI
Travis Lee Schultz
Age: 35
Charges: Driving after Cancellation, two counts of Theft, DWI, Reckless Disregard (Threats of Violence) and Second-Degree Burglary
Ikea Tatajvoni Vanesha A. Thomas
Age: 30
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs, two counts of Fourth-Degree Assault, Obstructing the Legal Process, Giving False Identification to a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Theft, Harassment and Falsely Reporting a Crime
Dalton Lee Volkman
Age: 27
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs, Driving After Cancellation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Speeding
Jesse Allen Wise
Age: 45
Charges: Two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs and Theft.
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email