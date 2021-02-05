 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Friday, Feb. 5: Snowy and icy road conditions result in accidents.
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Friday, Feb. 5: Snowy and icy road conditions result in accidents.

{{featured_button_text}}
Police light image

State Patrol

Thursday:

10:22 a.m.: A 48-year-old woman from Lindsay, Oklahoma, was injured on I-90 near Pleasant Hill Township when her 2004 Lexus lost control and rolled into the median. She was taken to Gundersen Health System. The incident is believed to have been caused by snowy/icy road conditions. 

State Patrol was assisted by Dakota Fire and First Responders and Tri State Ambulance. 

Friday:

12:27 p.m.: A 71-year-old man from South Elgin, Illinois, was injured and transported to Winona Health after his 2013 Ford F150 went into a ditch and overturned on I-90 near Pleasant Hill Township.

The incident is believed to have been caused by snowy/icy road conditions. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police 

Thursday:

4:10 a.m.: Koriana Holewinski, 21, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault (fear and harm) in the 500 block of Center Street after she was accused of shoving a person into a closet door. 

9 a.m.: A 20 x 8 x 8 truck cap was reported stolen from a residence on Prairie Island Road. The cap is valued at $2,000, the complaint states. 

3:35 p.m.: Hank Pernu, 35, of Winona was arrested and referred for violating a domestic abuse no contact order. 

98 alternate side-parking tickets were issued Friday morning and 85 vehicles were towed as a result of Friday's tag-and-tow operation. 

+15 Who is in the Winona County Jail on Friday, Feb. 5?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent home break-ins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News