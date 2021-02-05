Police calls for Friday, Feb. 5: Snowy and icy road conditions result in accidents.

State Patrol

Thursday:

10:22 a.m.: A 48-year-old woman from Lindsay, Oklahoma, was injured on I-90 near Pleasant Hill Township when her 2004 Lexus lost control and rolled into the median. She was taken to Gundersen Health System. The incident is believed to have been caused by snowy/icy road conditions.

State Patrol was assisted by Dakota Fire and First Responders and Tri State Ambulance.

Friday:

12:27 p.m.: A 71-year-old man from South Elgin, Illinois, was injured and transported to Winona Health after his 2013 Ford F150 went into a ditch and overturned on I-90 near Pleasant Hill Township.

The incident is believed to have been caused by snowy/icy road conditions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Thursday:

4:10 a.m.: Koriana Holewinski, 21, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault (fear and harm) in the 500 block of Center Street after she was accused of shoving a person into a closet door.

9 a.m.: A 20 x 8 x 8 truck cap was reported stolen from a residence on Prairie Island Road. The cap is valued at $2,000, the complaint states.