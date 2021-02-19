Police calls for Friday, Feb. 19: College-aged students cited for possession of drug paraphernalia

Winona Police

Thursday:

10:30 a.m.: An unidentified female took $38.94 worth of merchandise from Hy-Vee. Police are currently awaiting store reports and surveillance video.

11:40 a.m.: A citizen in the 1200 block of Gilmore Avenue reported seeing a pair of women’s underwear in the roadway, which concerned the complainant. Responding officers were unable to find anybody in distress in the area and the clothing was disposed of, the complaint states.

8 p.m.: Employees from Walmart reported theft of a $155 mattress topper. Police are working with the store to determine who the suspect is.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday:

2:08 a.m.: Carter Wenzler, 18, of Lino Lakes and Andrew Spears, 19, of Hugo were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia near Levee Park.

According to the complaint, the citing officer observed the vehicle Wenzler and Spears were in fail to stop for a stop sign. The vehicle proceeded to stop near the Levee at an area where parking is prohibited from 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., which is where the officer made contact with the two.