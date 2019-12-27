{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Thursday

10:53 a.m. — A vehicle was reported damaged while parked outside of the Shopko Optical Center next to Hy-Vee.

2:03 p.m. — Richard Lee Montgomery, 43, of Winona was arrested and referred to the county attorney’s office for gross misdemeanor (malicious punishment of a child) and misdemeanor domestic assault/harm for striking a child and giving him a cut above the eye and a black eye on the 300 block of Mankato Avenue.

