Winona Police Department Thursday
10:53 a.m. — A vehicle was reported damaged while parked outside of the Shopko Optical Center next to Hy-Vee.
2:03 p.m. — Richard Lee Montgomery, 43, of Winona was arrested and referred to the county attorney’s office for gross misdemeanor (malicious punishment of a child) and misdemeanor domestic assault/harm for striking a child and giving him a cut above the eye and a black eye on the 300 block of Mankato Avenue.
Tim and Jen Riska have a wonderful holiday light display located at the corner of Belleview and Grand Street in Winona, Minnesota. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available to see, visit with, and take photos when the front light located on the pole is turned on and the lights will continue to be displayed each night from five o'clock until eleven o'clock through New Year's Eve.
