 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Friday, Dec. 5: Onalaska resident says they were kidnapped, conflicting stories given to deputies
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Friday, Dec. 5: Onalaska resident says they were kidnapped, conflicting stories given to deputies

From the COLLECTION: Police calls and updates in Winona series
{{featured_button_text}}
police logo-image

Winona County

Thursday:

Deputies were called to Dresbach after an individual reported they had been kidnapped from Onalaska. All parties involved were contacted and, upon further investigation, no arrests were made due to conflicting stories. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the matter. A specific time of the incident was not provided.

Winona Police

Thursday:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

9:30 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a trespasser in the 100 block of East Tenth Street. According to the complaint, the trespasser was gone on arrival and the reporting party was asked to notify police if they returned.

10:20 a.m.: A resident reported a fraud via a vacation rental scam. Officers assisted the reporting party and referred them to the ic3.gov website.

11:50 a.m.: A property manager reported that an unknown female had walked into a tenant’s kitchen, looked through some items and left. No property was reported stolen and the complainant was unable to identify the individual.

12:10 p.m.: Police received a report that an adult had been touched inappropriately. The incident had been assigned to investigations to determine the veracity of the report.

3:55 p.m.: Two packages with a total value of $60 were reported stolen from the front steps of a residence around Nov. 20.

No alternate-side parking tickets were issued.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Audio Designs Burglary Pt. 2 (1/1/15)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News