Police calls for Friday, Dec. 5: Onalaska resident says they were kidnapped, conflicting stories given to deputies

Winona County

Thursday:

Deputies were called to Dresbach after an individual reported they had been kidnapped from Onalaska. All parties involved were contacted and, upon further investigation, no arrests were made due to conflicting stories. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the matter. A specific time of the incident was not provided.

Winona Police

Thursday:

9:30 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a trespasser in the 100 block of East Tenth Street. According to the complaint, the trespasser was gone on arrival and the reporting party was asked to notify police if they returned.

10:20 a.m.: A resident reported a fraud via a vacation rental scam. Officers assisted the reporting party and referred them to the ic3.gov website.

11:50 a.m.: A property manager reported that an unknown female had walked into a tenant’s kitchen, looked through some items and left. No property was reported stolen and the complainant was unable to identify the individual.

12:10 p.m.: Police received a report that an adult had been touched inappropriately. The incident had been assigned to investigations to determine the veracity of the report.