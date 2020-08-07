Police calls for Friday, Aug. 7: Three Winonans referred for possession controlled substanc

You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Friday, Aug. 7: Three Winonans referred for possession controlled substance
Winona County

Thursday:

11 p.m.: Jacob Jonathan Hayes Davis, 24, of Isanti was arrested and referred for misdemeanor suspicion of driving under the influence on Michigan Lane in Goodview. According to the complaint, deputies had been called to remove an unwanted person from a residence in the area. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the unwanted person had driven off and were able to stop the person, identified as Davis. A blood warrant was issued for Davis and deputies are awaiting the test results.

Winona Police

Thursday:

2:18 p.m.: Eric Anthony Drazkowski, 38, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies executed a search warrant in the 550 block of Hamilton Street. With Drazkowski was Nicola Renee Garfield, 42, and Mary Lou Zieman, 52, both of Winona, who were also arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. The arrest was a joint effort between the Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Update from police:

The identity of the driver who crashed into Plumbers Mechanical Group while involved in a chase with police Tuesday morning has been identified.

Joseph Edison Simmons, 39, of Winona remains hospitalized from the crash and is in serious condition.

The Winona Police Department is still investigating the incident, which is pending a reconstruction by the Minnesota State Patrol.

