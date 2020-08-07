Police calls for Friday, Aug. 7: Three Winonans referred for possession controlled substanc

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Thursday:

11 p.m.: Jacob Jonathan Hayes Davis, 24, of Isanti was arrested and referred for misdemeanor suspicion of driving under the influence on Michigan Lane in Goodview. According to the complaint, deputies had been called to remove an unwanted person from a residence in the area. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the unwanted person had driven off and were able to stop the person, identified as Davis. A blood warrant was issued for Davis and deputies are awaiting the test results.

Winona Police

Thursday:

2:18 p.m.: Eric Anthony Drazkowski, 38, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies executed a search warrant in the 550 block of Hamilton Street. With Drazkowski was Nicola Renee Garfield, 42, and Mary Lou Zieman, 52, both of Winona, who were also arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. The arrest was a joint effort between the Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Update from police: