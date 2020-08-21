 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Friday, Aug. 21: 16-year-old hospitalized after motorcycle crash, injuries unspecified
0 comments
alert

Police calls for Friday, Aug. 21: 16-year-old hospitalized after motorcycle crash, injuries unspecified

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Thursday:

10:03 a.m.: A 16-year-old male was injured in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on County Road 25 just outside of Lewiston. The juvenile was taken by Lewiston Ambulance to Winona Health for unspecified injuries.

Winona Police

Thursday:

11:59 p.m.: Richard Lee Straight, 72, of Winona was cited for disorderly conduct after defecating on the patio area of a business in the 450 block of West Fifth Street. According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Aug. 18.

Friday:

12:51 a.m.: Dylan Bradley Hane, 22, of Inver Grove Heights was cited for public consumption in the area of Third and Lafayette streets.

+28 Who is in the Winona County Jail?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Audio Designs Burglary Pt. 2 (1/1/15)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News