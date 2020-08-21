Police calls for Friday, Aug. 21: 16-year-old hospitalized after motorcycle crash, injuries unspecified

Winona County
Thursday:
10:03 a.m.: A 16-year-old male was injured in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on County Road 25 just outside of Lewiston. The juvenile was taken by Lewiston Ambulance to Winona Health for unspecified injuries.
Winona Police
Thursday:
11:59 p.m.: Richard Lee Straight, 72, of Winona was cited for disorderly conduct after defecating on the patio area of a business in the 450 block of West Fifth Street. According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Aug. 18.
Friday:
12:51 a.m.: Dylan Bradley Hane, 22, of Inver Grove Heights was cited for public consumption in the area of Third and Lafayette streets.
