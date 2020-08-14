Police calls for Friday, Aug. 14: Winona woman arrested after striking a person with a stick with nails

Winona County
Thursday:
11:33 a.m.: Andre Maurice Chamblis, 37, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and is also being referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. According to the complaint, upon his arrest, Chamblis was in possession of ecstasy and THC cartridges.
Friday:
12:43 a.m.: Michael Sage Nugent, 21, of Ocean City, New Jersey, was arrested and referred for misdemeanor DWI after deputies encountered him in the area of Hwy. 41 and Honey Locust Lane. Nugent had a blood-alcohol content of .12.
5:05 a.m.: Thomas Jon Flak, 56, of Winona was arrested and referred for DWI pending blood test results. Police stopped Flak after receiving a call of a vehicle driving erratically on I-90 near the Lewiston exit. Deputies pulled Flak over near the St Charles exit.
Winona Police
Thursday:
4:18 p.m.: Irene Renee Burns, 30, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance for an incident that took place in the 500 block of East Fifth Street. According to the complaint, officers were called because Burns was accused of striking another person with a nail-embedded stick and inflicting a puncture wound as well as other scratches. Upon arrival, officers were able to seize the stick and also found Burns in possession of .6 grams of a substance that tested positive for cocaine.
