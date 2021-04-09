Police calls for Friday, April 9: Man arrested for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Winona Police
Thursday:
2:42 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of East Sarnia Street reported they had sold an iPod online but had yet to receive any payment for the transaction. Police are working with the complainant to obtain more information on how the incident transpired.
Support Local Journalism
4:08 p.m.: A landlord in the 150 block of East Ninth Street reported that one of their homes and garage appeared to have been broken into between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Missing were a Steel-brand snow blower and Huffy bike, the complaint states.
5:01 p.m.: Kaleb Michael Komperud, 18, of Winona was arrested on an active warrant in the 1100 block of West Tenth Street.
7:37 p.m.: Hugh Thomas Gill, 29, of Winona was cited for inattentive driving as a result of a collision that occurred on Mankato Avenue and Frontenac Drive. According to police, Gill rear-ended one vehicle, which resulted in that vehicle being pushed forward and striking another vehicle.
Friday:
7:22 a.m.: Joseph Allen Maupin, 32, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 500 block of Harriet Street.According to the complaint, Maupin had left the area prior to police arrival, but was later located and apprehended.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Josh DeLaRosa
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Josh De LaRosa can be reached at 507-453-3501.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.