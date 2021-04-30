Police calls for Friday, April 30: Woman arrested for assaulting a police officer

Winona Police

Thursday:

9:37 a.m.: A resident in the 50 block of East Front Street reported that their vehicle had been stolen but were able to find it prior to police arrival.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2:29 p.m.: Employees from the King Coin Laundromat reported a theft from a candy machine. Police are awaiting to hear how much was taken and how the theft occurred.

3:07 p.m.: Eddy Alexander Boone, 48, of Winona was arrested for violating the conditions of his probation at the Maplewood Townhomes. According to the complaint, multiple law enforcement responded to the area for a report of three females wielding baseball bats and one male wielding a knife. No charges were recommended for the incident.

3:24 p.m.: Mary Lou Zieman, 53, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree assault on a peace officer near the Riverport Inn. Police were originally called to the area for a welfare check involving Zieman, who reportedly dug her fingernails into an officer’s forearm, breaking the skin, when they tried to communicate with her.

Friday:

5:02 a.m.: A resident in the 450 block of High Forest Street reported that the tires to their vehicle had been slashed and that the windshield had been broken sometime overnight. The complainant stated they might know who was responsible, but did not provide a name to police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.