Police calls for Friday, April 3: Package containing dog food stolen

Winona Police Department
Thursday
8:23 p.m.: A woman on the 700 block of West Fifth Street reported that a package on her front steps had been taken sometime between 4 and 8:15 p.m. According to the complainant, the package contained a bag of dog food valued at $53.
Josh DeLaRosa
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Josh De LaRosa can be reached at 507-453-3501.
