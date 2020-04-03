You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Friday, April 3: Package containing dog food stolen
Police calls for Friday, April 3: Package containing dog food stolen

Winona Police Department

Thursday

8:23 p.m.: A woman on the 700 block of West Fifth Street reported that a package on her front steps had been taken sometime between 4 and 8:15 p.m. According to the complainant, the package contained a bag of dog food valued at $53.

