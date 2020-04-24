You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police calls for Friday, April 24: Multiple items taken from Bauer Electric
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Friday, April 24: Multiple items taken from Bauer Electric

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Thursday

9:31 a.m.: An individual at Bauer Electric reported that the shop had been entered and that multiple items had been taken. According to the complainant, taken were a pellet gun valued at $100, a remote-controlled car valued at $150, a Weller soldering gun valued at $50 and a pair of green and orange Kinco gloves valued at $20.

9:55 a.m.: A woman in the area of Sixth and Chestnut streets reported that someone had thrown a rock through a front porch window.

12:32 p.m.: An employee at Valley View Towers reported that an unidentified woman had written on the doors and walls of an office area with a black marker.

Friday

12:01 a.m.: A man in the area of Mankato Avenue and Sanborn Street reported that his black Huffy mountain bike, which had been modified with a 49cc engine, had been taken. No estimated value for the bike was given, according to police.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News