Police calls for Friday, April 24: Multiple items taken from Bauer Electric

Winona Police Department

Thursday

9:31 a.m.: An individual at Bauer Electric reported that the shop had been entered and that multiple items had been taken. According to the complainant, taken were a pellet gun valued at $100, a remote-controlled car valued at $150, a Weller soldering gun valued at $50 and a pair of green and orange Kinco gloves valued at $20.

9:55 a.m.: A woman in the area of Sixth and Chestnut streets reported that someone had thrown a rock through a front porch window.

12:32 p.m.: An employee at Valley View Towers reported that an unidentified woman had written on the doors and walls of an office area with a black marker.

Friday

12:01 a.m.: A man in the area of Mankato Avenue and Sanborn Street reported that his black Huffy mountain bike, which had been modified with a 49cc engine, had been taken. No estimated value for the bike was given, according to police.

