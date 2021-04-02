Police calls for Friday, April 2: Winona man arrested for DWI after striking road sign

1:37 p.m.: A motorist in the 200 block of Main Street reported that another motorist had thrown a drink at her vehicle. Officers are following up to see if the vehicle sustained any damage.

4 p.m.: Employees at King Koin reported that a vending machine had sustained some damage and $25-worth of candy had been taken. The damage to the Plexiglas is reported to be $35 plus $150 in labor to repair it.

4:37 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for second-degree assault after he was accused of threatening civilians on the Washington-Kosciusko playground with a taser and a gun, which was later determined to be a BB gun. No injuries were reported.

5:41 p.m.: Joseph Michael Costello, 18, of Winona was cited for failing to yield for another motor vehicle after he struck a vehicle on Riverview Drive near Prairie Island Road. According to the complaint, Costello thought all traffic had passed and turned onto the road as another vehicle was approaching from the east. No injuries were reported.

7:17 p.m.: Richard Gordon Deppe, 28, of Winona was arrested for violating an order for protection on March 30.

Friday: