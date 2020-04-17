Police calls for Friday, April 17: Cars vandalized in 50 block of West Broadway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Thursday

9:55 a.m.: A woman in the area of Sixth and Main streets reported that the passenger-side rearview mirror to her vehicle had been broken off overnight.

10:16 a.m.: A woman in the 50 block of West Broadway reported that the driver-side rearview mirror to her vehicle had been broken overnight.

10:21 a.m.: A woman in the 50 block of West Broadway Street reported that the driver-side rearview mirror to her vehicle had been damaged overnight.

10:34 a.m.: A man in the 350 block of Grand Street reported damage to his vehicle. According to the complainant, both rearview mirrors were broken off and there appeared to be dents resulting from someone kicking his vehicle.

3:18 p.m.: Jamaal Joel Lopez, 29, of Polk City, Florida, was cited for the theft by shoplifting from Walmart. Police are awaiting a store report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.