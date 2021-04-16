Police calls for Friday, April 16: La Crosse arrested after tampering with car in Walmart parking lot

Winona Police

Thursday:

9:14 a.m.: A resident reported that both he and his employer had been notified that someone was attempting to get unemployment benefits using his name. Police assisted and advised in the incident. State authorities were also notified.

11:30 a.m.: Kassidy Kay Poellinger, 20, of La Crosse was arrested on an active warrant and also cited for tampering with a motor vehicle and providing a false name to police.

According to the complaint, a customer at Walmart reported that they had observed two individuals, including Poellinger, rummaging through their car while it was parked in the parking lot.

Both individuals ran upon being approached by the complainant, but police were able to make contact with Poellinger near Maurices shortly thereafter. The other individual, a male, was not located.

12:25 p.m.: A resident in the 1100 block of West Sixth Street threatened to harm a neighboring dog that is described as habitually barking and bothering them. Animal Control made contact with the dog’s owners.