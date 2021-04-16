Police calls for Friday, April 16: La Crosse arrested after tampering with car in Walmart parking lot

Winona Police
Thursday:
9:14 a.m.: A resident reported that both he and his employer had been notified that someone was attempting to get unemployment benefits using his name. Police assisted and advised in the incident. State authorities were also notified.
11:30 a.m.: Kassidy Kay Poellinger, 20, of La Crosse was arrested on an active warrant and also cited for tampering with a motor vehicle and providing a false name to police.
According to the complaint, a customer at Walmart reported that they had observed two individuals, including Poellinger, rummaging through their car while it was parked in the parking lot.
Both individuals ran upon being approached by the complainant, but police were able to make contact with Poellinger near Maurices shortly thereafter. The other individual, a male, was not located.
12:25 p.m.: A resident in the 1100 block of West Sixth Street threatened to harm a neighboring dog that is described as habitually barking and bothering them. Animal Control made contact with the dog’s owners.
1:47 p.m. A resident in the 450 block of Chestnut Street reported damage to their rental car that was parked on the street. The damage is believed to have been caused by another vehicle, the complaint states.
7:24 p.m.: Employees from Pizza Hut reported that some juvenile boys were being disrespectful in the restaurant and that one of them had entered the women’s restroom and was looking underneath the stalls. All juveniles were gone upon police arrival.
Friday:
5:48 a.m.: A Dodge sedan parked in the 1300 block of West Sixth Street was reported to have sustained damage to its front passenger window. According to the complainant, a driver’s license and $30 in cash had been taken.