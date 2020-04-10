Police calls for Friday, April 10: 3-year-old injured after getting ahold of 9mm gun

Winona Police Department

Thursday

11:17 a.m.: Anthony James Crowson, 33, of Winona was referred for negligent storage of a firearm, a gross misdemeanor, after a 3-year-old male got ahold of Crowson’s 9mm gun, set it off and injured his hand. According to the police report, the gun was secured on top of a refrigerator when the child got ahold of it. Upon police arrival, the child had been taken to the hospital by his mother.