Police calls for Dec. 30: Winona man agrees to be arrested after driving while intoxicated

Tuesday:

8:46 a.m.: A soda machine in Rollingstone was reported to have been drilled open. According to the complaint, more than $100 in bills and coins were reported to have been taken.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

11:20 a.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, 56, of Winona was arrested and referred for third-degree burglary and trespassing at Target. According to the complaint, Schmalenberg was seen taking an HD DVR Dash Cam, valued at $39.99. Upon police arrival, Schmalenberg was seen leaving the property on a bicycle. He was intercepted by police, who recovered the Dash Cam from his pocket and was arrested without further incident.

7:49 p.m.: Mark Walter Kolter, 35, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated on West Fifth Street. Kolter was initially involved in a threats complaint that law enforcement had received earlier in the evening. According to the complaint, after an altercation with another person, Kolter left in his vehicle but returned after police had arrived. Kolter admitted that he was not fit to drive and agreed to be arrested. His blood-alcohol content was .22, the complaint states.

