Pepin County man charged with child pornography

A 40-year-old Durand man was indicted in federal court Wednesday for allegedly producing child pornography. Levi A. Robb is charged with using a cellphone to take pictures of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct on five different occasions between November 2015 and September 2017.

If convicted, Robb faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison for each of the five counts.

The charges against Robb are the result of an investigation by the Eau Claire and Pepin County Sheriff’s Offices, Osseo Police Department and Eau Claire and Trempealeau County District Attorney Offices.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution.

