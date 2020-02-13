{{featured_button_text}}

The omnibus hearing for former Pleasant Valley Church pastor Rick Diego Iglesias, 66, was postponed Wednesday, with the defense citing the need to accrue additional information in order to file a motion.

Iglesias’s next scheduled court appearance is 3 p.m April 2.

Iglesias is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile between 13 and 15 years old, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile under 16 resulting in injury and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile reoccurring, all of which are felony offenses.

The investigation into Iglesias began in July 2019 when a reporting party came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by Iglesias while he was senior pastor at Pleasant Valley Church between September 2010 and May 2012.

During the time of the events, the victim would have been in high school.

Iglesias retired from Pleasant Valley Church in 2014 and was serving as pastor of the Orchard Hill Church in Wexford, Pennsylvania, until July 2019, when he resigned amid the allegations against him.

