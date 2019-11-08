Steven Edward Miller, 32, of Winona appeared in court Wednesday on two charges of second-degree murder.
Because of the complexity of multiple cases against Miller, the court will consider a request to fold the cases together during an omnibus hearing Jan. 15.
Miller faces charges of two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson, along with first-degree burglary and indecent exposure from unrelated incidents.
Miller was identified as a suspect after the body of David John Seaman, 55, was discovered after a March 25 fire.
Seaman’s death was investigated after an autopsy found many lacerations and fractures on his face and skull. There was no evidence of smoke inhalation.
Miller is being held on $3 million bond with no conditions.
