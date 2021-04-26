Ohio man arrested for sexually assaulting a woman while she was having a seizure

A man from Troy, Ohio, was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was having a medical emergency.

According to the complainant, approximately 20 minutes prior to her call for help, she reported having a seizure.

As she was coming to, the complaint said she noticed a known acquaintance—24-year-old Brantley Addison Longacre—sexually assaulting her. She stated she then yelled and pushed Longacre off of her before leaving the room and calling the police.

Upon their arrival, officers interviewed Longacre, who admitted to committing the act but claimed the complainant was asking for it. Longacre also said the complainant “may have been” having a seizure, police reported.

Longacre was subsequently arrested and referred for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

As of Monday afternoon, Longacre is in custody at the Winona County Jail.

