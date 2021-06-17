 Skip to main content
Norwood Young America man arrested for violating predatory offender registration
Norwood Young America man arrested for violating predatory offender registration

Henry Hilton Fredrickson

Fredrickson

A Norwood Young America man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police discovered that he was out of compliance with his predatory offender registration.

According to Winona police, Henry Hilton Fredrickson, 23, was taken into custody and referred for violating his predatory offender registration, a felony-level offense, after he attempted to check his status at the Winona Police Department.

After searching his name, the complaint states, police discovered that Fredrickson had been out of compliance since this past March, and that he had failed to notify other law enforcement agencies of his residency in other jurisdictions.

The complaint states that Fredrickson had also failed to return a verification letter from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

He is currently in custody at the Winona County Jail.

