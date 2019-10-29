Winona police say four Winona juveniles are suspects in nearly two dozen cases of paintball vandalism after reports of cars, houses and even a person being hit Sunday and Monday.
Twenty-one reports were filed with the police department, along with one with the Winona County Sheriff’s Office. Locations of these reports include County Road 12, Fifth Street, Huff Street, Wincrest and Lake Boulevard.
A person was hit with one of the paintballs in the back, causing a welt.
The report to the sheriff’s office included damage to the window screen of a house.
Police are waiting for damage estimates from the paintballs to be determined.
With this information, the possible charges against the juveniles will be decided.
