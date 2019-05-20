A Tchula, Miss., man deputies say choked a Wisconsin woman at a residence in Winona County on Sunday is in custody on felony domestic assault charges.
Antwon Antonio Cross, 31, was charged Monday with domestic assault by strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault when he appeared in Winona County Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Cross and the woman were arguing when he grabbed her, threw her to the ground and wrapped his hands around her throat.
After freeing herself, the woman reportedly attempted to leave the residence and call 911, but Cross stopped her. The woman fled to her vehicle where Cross proceeded to choke the her a second time, holding her head in a chokehold while covering her mouth, the report said.
After a short time, Cross reportedly left the woman in the vehicle, and she was able to drive to the Winona County Law Enforcement Center to report the assault.
In court Monday, Cross was released under the condition that he remain law-abiding, have no contact with the victim and make all future court appearances. The court also ordered a domestic assault no-contact order against Cross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.