Minnesota woman wanted for murder arrested in Chippewa Falls

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on drug charges, and later learned she is wanted in Minnesota on charges relating to the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who was left unattended in a running car in November and died from extreme heat.

Nikki J. Potvin, 29, of Milaca, Minn., is facing charges in Chippewa County of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and misappropriating an ID; she has a return date here set for July 15.

However, she is wanted in Mille Lacs County (Minn.) Court on charges of third-degree murder and two counts of second-degree manslaughter. The third-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, while the manslaughter charges each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Potvin is currently incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail. An extradition hearing to Minnesota on the murder case will be held Thursday.

Potvin lives on property with 12 campers and 30 vehicles in Milaca. The police report describes the property as “very cluttered and had burnt garbage, waste and abandoned household items scattered throughout.”

