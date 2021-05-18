Minnesota woman sentenced for dealing methamphetamine

A federal judge in Madison has sentenced a St. Paul, Minnesota, woman to six years in federal prison after her conviction for drug crimes.

Pader Yang, 30, was sentenced by Judge William Conley after she pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

The investigation that led to Yang's arrest dates back to last summer, when law enforcement received an anonymous complaint that Yang and her boyfriend, Kong Vang, were selling large amounts of methamphetamine from a La Crosse residence. Officers began to conduct surveillance and observed people entering a garage and leaving a short time later.

Police executed a search warrant of the residence July 15, 2020. During the search of a bedroom shared by Vang and Yang, police reportedly located a safe containing four loaded handguns, eight bags of methamphetamine and $12,000 in cash. Officers found a fifth loaded firearm elsewhere in the bedroom, along with additional drugs, paraphernalia and ammunition throughout the residence and inside a vehicle recently driven by Yang.

Officers reportedly found a total 254 grams of methamphetamine and over 250 grams of marijuana during the search.

