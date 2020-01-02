A teenager was killed and another was seriously injured Wednesday in a Fillmore County crash between a sedan and a semi-truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Dylan A. Delaney, 17, Mabel, Minn., died at the scene.
According to the state patrol, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Lauren Bedard, 19, Houston, Minn., was northbound on Lyndale Street at 10:19 a.m. in Mabel and attempted a left turn on Hwy. 44.
The semi, driven by Perry Omodt, 50, Rushford, Minn., was traveling eastbound on the highway and the two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to authorities.
You have free articles remaining.
Bedard was transported to Gundersen Health System with life-threatening injuries, along with another 17-year-old passenger.
Omodt was not injured.
All people were wearing seat belts, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.