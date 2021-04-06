Minnesota man faces drug, domestic abuse charges

A 21-year-old Burnsville, Minnesota, man faces drug and domestic abuse charges after a Sunday incident at a George Street residence in La Crosse.
Felipe De Jesus Marroquin was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of intimidating a victim by use of force, strangulation/suffocation and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime and battery.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a disturbance but received no answer after knocking on the door. Shortly after police walked back toward their squad car, a crying woman exited the residence. She said Marroquin was upstairs and that he was carrying a knife. The complaint says the woman told police she didn’t answer the door because Marroquin threatened to kill her if she allowed police inside.
Police entered the residence and issued several commands for Marroquin to come down the stairs. He eventually complied, relinquished the knife and was placed under arrest.
The complaint says Marroquin admitted to having methamphetamine on his person, and police seized a small bag containing a white, powdery substance.
The woman said Marroquin was high on methamphetamine on the day of incident and was pressuring her to have sex. She told police Marroquin became enraged after she told him “no” and slapped her.
The woman told police that Marroquin has a pattern of threatening behavior. She said Marroquin told her he “runs with the cartel” and showed her videos of people having their heads cut off.
The complaint also describes an Aug. 26, 2020, incident during which Marroquin allegedly placed a belt around the same woman’s neck and constricted her breathing.
Marroquin was released on a $2,500 signature bond by Judge Ramona Gonzalez. The bond contains a no-contact order with the reported victim.