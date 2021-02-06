Minnesota man charged with assaulting La Crosse bartender

A 64-year-old Rochester, Minnesota, man accused of assaulting a La Crosse bartender was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday. Joey Ray Burnham faces a single felony count of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm.
According to the criminal complaint, Burnham and another man entered Bodega Brew Pub in La Crosse Dec. 26 without face coverings required by the bar's management. A bartender asked the two men to put on facemasks. Burnham pulled his hooded sweatshirt over his mouth before putting on a mask handed to him by the other man.
A short time later, Burnham reportedly offered the bartender $20 to turn up the music. The bartender, who told police he had never seen either man before, accepted the offer.
Burnham then took a seat at the bar without his facemask. The bartender requested that Burnham put his facemask back on, and Burnham reportedly responded with homophobic slurs. The bartender then told Burnham and the other man to leave the bar.
The bartender told police that Burnham walked behind the bar and punched him three to five times in the head before another employee escorted Burnham and the other man outside. As Burnham attempted to re-enter the tavern to retrieve his sweatshirt, the bartender recalled the friend saying, "Stop, Joey."
The bartender went to Gundersen Health in La Crosse and said he was diagnosed with a concussion. He also reported a cut on his nose and above his right ear and abrasions and bruises to his right forearm.
The complaint says the bartender's account is supported by surveillance video, which also shows Burnham pushing the bartender and pulling his hair. The tavern owner posted a screen shot of the alleged assailant that was widely viewed on social media.
La Crosse police received an anonymous tip on Burnham's identity Jan. 4, and he was located with the help of a Minnesota driver's license photo.
Police telephoned Burnham later that day. He told police it wasn't the facemask request that triggered the dispute. He said the bartender never adjusted the music volume and refused to return his $20.
Burnham denied making any homophobic statements but said he regretted going behind the bar. He said that he and the other man came to La Crosse because COVID-19 restrictions had shut down taverns in Minnesota.
Burnham agreed to meet with La Crosse police Jan. 5 at the Interstate 90 rest area, where he was arrested and released on a signature bond. Judge Ramona Gonzalez continued the signature bond with a condition that Burnham not enter any taverns in La Crosse.