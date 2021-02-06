Minnesota man charged with assaulting La Crosse bartender

A 64-year-old Rochester, Minnesota, man accused of assaulting a La Crosse bartender was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday. Joey Ray Burnham faces a single felony count of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Burnham and another man entered Bodega Brew Pub in La Crosse Dec. 26 without face coverings required by the bar's management. A bartender asked the two men to put on facemasks. Burnham pulled his hooded sweatshirt over his mouth before putting on a mask handed to him by the other man.

A short time later, Burnham reportedly offered the bartender $20 to turn up the music. The bartender, who told police he had never seen either man before, accepted the offer.

Burnham then took a seat at the bar without his facemask. The bartender requested that Burnham put his facemask back on, and Burnham reportedly responded with homophobic slurs. The bartender then told Burnham and the other man to leave the bar.

The bartender told police that Burnham walked behind the bar and punched him three to five times in the head before another employee escorted Burnham and the other man outside. As Burnham attempted to re-enter the tavern to retrieve his sweatshirt, the bartender recalled the friend saying, "Stop, Joey."