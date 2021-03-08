A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 31-year-old Waseca, Minnesota, man accused of dealing cocaine. Reginald Ronald Gales faces felony charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.
According to the complaint, Gales was pulled over for speeding by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer shortly after midnight Jan. 21 on Interstate 90 near Bangor. The complaint said a woman and two children were passengers in the vehicle.
Police immediately observed a large amount of cash in Gales' pocket. He reportedly told police it was "just five thousand," and only half the money belonged to him. Gales denied there were any drugs in the vehicle and told police that he and his family were returning to Minnesota from Chicago.
The complaint says Gales was extremely nervous while talking to police. Police reported that Gales' hands were shaking, his speech trembled and he was taking rapid, short breaths.
Gale reportedly gave police permission to search the vehicle. While searching around the shifter area, police noticed the molding was loose, which was unusual for a 2020 vehicle. The molding pulled off easily, and police allegedly found a tied-off white sock with three plastic bags shoved in a void underneath the shifting column. The complaint says the bags contained 85.3 grams of cocaine.
The complaint says police also found a marijuana shake and an additional $4,400 in cash.
After Gales was arrested, he placed a cell phone call during which he reportedly stated, "We're getting locked up in Wisconsin." When the caller asked why, he reportedly responded, "some stuff."
Gales was released at the scene on a signature bond. He has an initial court appearance set for April 1.