Mexican citizen sentenced for drug trafficking in Trempealeau County

A 23-year-old Mexican citizen living in Trempealeau County has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for distributing cocaine. Karlett Salazar Zagal pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for her role in running a cocaine business in western Wisconsin.
According to federal prosecutors, law enforcement received information in August 2020 that cocaine was being sold in a barber shop and several taverns in Arcadia. Police narrowed the investigation to three people who received cocaine from Puerto Rico shipped a half-kilogram at a time.
The drugs were sent via U.S. Mail and were hidden inside radios, printers and bed sheets. In exchange for the cocaine, the Wisconsin-based traffickers sent money and guns to Puerto Rico.
Postal inspectors became involved and obtained the following search warrants:
May 5, 2021 - A parcel sent from Puerto Rico to a residence in Winona, Minnesota, was found to contain 557 grams of cocaine hidden inside a Bluetooth speaker.
June 29, 2021 - A parcel sent from Independence to Puerto Rico contained two Glock semi-automatic handguns.
July 13, 2021 - A parcel sent from Puerto Rico to a residence in Independence contained 506 grams of cocaine.
Salazar Zagal was arrested the day after the July 13 warrant. She reportedly told prosecutors she "knew what was going on" because she helped run the cocaine business and the distribution of weapons.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick M. Elgersma prosecuted the case.
IN PHOTOS, VIDEO: Touring the River Valley: Trempealeau County
Solar panels
Trempealeau River
Farmer
Farmer in tractor
Farm
Water
Trempealeau County sign
Farm driveway
Eleva
Water
Greenery
Road
Fields
Cows
Fishing
House
Hills
Hills
Hills
Hills
House
Sun
Woods
Town of Trempealeau
River
Old Structure
Perrot State Park
Trees
Grass
Greenery
River and trees
Mississippi
River and road
River
Boat
A Drive Along Trempealeau’s Riverside
With COVID-19 regulations loosening in Minnesota and Wisconsin, it’s time to start exploring area communities once again.
The Winona Daily News is working every day to help readers learn about their local counties and the beauty that they hold, including with its new series Touring the River Valley which will feature counties in our publication’s coverage areas.
Every Friday in June, readers will be able to view pictures and videos of the counties and read articles about what makes each county beautiful.
The content will be spread across both our print publications and on our website, so please visit Winonadailynews.com to see more each week.