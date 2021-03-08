Man arrested after robbery in Arcadia

Police in Trempealeau County arrested a 34-year-old Independence man after he allegedly robbed an Arcadia gas station March 7.

Michaeal William Andre is accused of pointing a gun at a store clerk shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Express Mart on West Main Street. According to Arcadia police, a caller pointed a gun said Andre demanded money. The clerk handed $100 to Andre, who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Andre was the lone occupant in a vehicle pulled over by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office a short time later. Police reportedly found items inside the vehicle that were used in the robbery.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Andre was arrested without incident and transported to the Trempealeau County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.