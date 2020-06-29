Madison man taken into custody after rolling his truck near Buffalo-Trempealeau County line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison man was arrested Sunday after crashing his truck near the Buffalo-Trempealeau County line.

Scott Johnson, 51, of Madison apparently failed to negotiate a curve near Piepers Valley Road in Buffalo County and his vehicle left the road.

According to the police report, Johnson’s vehicle rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels.

Upon arrival, police found Johnson’s passengers outside of the vehicle walking around, while Johnson was stuck inside the vehicle with lacerations to his face.

Both parties were treated for minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital. Soon afterward, police determined that Johnson was driving under the influence and apprehended him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.