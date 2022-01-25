La Crosse police report largest meth bust in city history; 2 Minnesota men charged

Three people have been arrested what the La Crosse Police Department describes as the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the city's history.

According to police, officers seized nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimate street value of $124,000 after a Jan. 20 traffic stop on Interstate 90 shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police arrested Armando Lara Nieto, 49, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Emmanuel Flores Sauceda, 39, West St. Paul, Minnesota; and Juventino Lara Plancarte, 53, Los Angeles, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Lara Plancarte is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $150,000 cash bond. He was released from prison in 2020 after serving nine years for methamphetamine distribution.

Flores Sauceda and Lara Nieto are being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $50,000 cash bonds.

The arrests were made after a K9 unit detected drugs in the vehicle. Police say 12 bags of methamphetamine were found inside a backpack located in the vehicle's trunk.

No court dates have been set for any of the three suspects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.