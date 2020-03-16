4 injured in Trempealeau County after vehicle rear-ends buggy

Four people were injured Sunday after a vehicle rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Trempealeau County.

A vehicle driven by Elisha Reetz, 37, Black River Falls, struck a buggy with four occupants — Edna Wengerd, 41, Fannie Wengerd, 43, Lizzie Wengerd, 33, and William Wengerd, 39, all of Whitehall — at about 10:45 p.m., according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the vehicle and buggy were damaged, and the four occupants of the buggy were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Trempealeau County deputies believe inattentive driving was a factor in the crash; however it is still under investigation.

