 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Human remains found four decades ago identified as Wisconsin man
0 comments

Human remains found four decades ago identified as Wisconsin man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Decomposed human remains discovered in Jackson County, Wisconsin, over four decades ago have been identified as those of a Kenosha man reported missing in 1977.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and DNA Doe Project, were able to identify the body of Dennis R. McConn, born July 27, 1947, and reported missing at age 29, using forensic genealogy. McConn’s next of kin have been notified.

McConn's remains were found on Aug. 15, 1978, by a logging crew. The body, which was located in a remote wooded tract of county forest land approximately 100 yards south of Keys Road, east of the intersection of Fish Creek Road in Knapp Township, Jackson County, was estimated to have been there for several months before being discovered.

The manner of death is believed to be homicide, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into McConn's death is ongoing and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information regarding the case, including why McConn may have been in Jackson County, to call the Crime Stoppers phone line at 800-228-3203 Ext. 199.

No further information will be released at this time, authorities said. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYPD announce charges in Asian American attack

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to safely shop online

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News