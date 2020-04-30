Houston County woman faces burglary charges

A 39-year-old woman from Houston, Minn., faces three felony charges in connection with a break-in in Hokah.
Jolene Harris was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal damage to property in Houston County.
Harris is accused of entering an apartment building at 8:55 p.m. April 24, forcing her way into an apartment and demanding the return of belongings, according to a criminal complaint.
She got into an altercation with the apartment resident and subsequently grabbed and broke her cellphone.
The apartment resident went to a neighbor’s home to call police, who identified the suspect using security video from the city and a local store, according to the complaint.
