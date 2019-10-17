Former Winona postmaster Sherri Genkinger was sentenced in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota on Wednesday for “the delay or destruction of U.S. mail by a postal service employee,” according to a release from the Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.
Genkinger was sentenced to two years of probation and 80 hours of community service, along with $5 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.
“The majority of Postal Service employees are hard-working public servants dedicated to ensuring the safety of the mail and moving mail to its proper destination. The American public trusts Postal Service employees will obey the law and fulfil their duties honorably. The USPS OIG considers theft of U.S. Mail by a Postal Service employee to be a very serious matter,” John D. Masters, special agent-in-charge with the Western Area Field Office for USPS OIG, said.
“Unfortunately, Ms. Genkinger decided to betray the public’s trust and steal mail from postal customers. Today’s sentence sends a clear message that mail theft is a federal crime and carries serious consequences. The conviction of Ms. Genkinger serves as a deterrent to anyone thinking this type of behavior is acceptable and may be willing to compromise the integrity of the mail or their responsibility as a Postal Service employee. The USPS OIG and U.S. Attorney’s Office are committed to safeguarding U.S. Mail and holding accountable any Postal Service employee who steals mail,” he said.
Genkinger was placed on “non-duty status” in October 2018. At that point in time, it was not revealed why such a designation was made or if there was an investigation taking place.
Dale A. Zintman replaced Genkinger as Winona’s postmaster in June.
