Former Pleasant Valley Church senior pastor Rick Diego Iglesias, 66, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and booked into Winona County Jail after his first appearance in Winona County Court.
Iglesias faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 15; first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile younger than 16 resulting in injury; and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone younger than 16 reoccurring.
The incidents reportedly took place between September 2010 and May 2012, according to the criminal complaint. During this time, Iglesias was working at Pleasant Valley Church.
Iglesias was being held on $75,000 bond with no conditions. He is required to not make contact with anyone under 18 years old.
Iglesias has since been released from the Winona County Jail.
An omnibus hearing for Iglesias is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
