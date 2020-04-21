Former Durand-Arkansaw teacher sentenced to five years prison

“When pushed further on the topic of physical behavior and/or any inappropriate behavior, the victim admitted that she/he has tried to kiss Ms. Heskin once and she got upset with her/him. The victim claimed that there had been no social media messages exchanged between herself/himself and Ms. Heskin.”

When Ridgeway interviewed Heskin, she admitted to having contact with the victim on Instagram and giving the juvenile advice. She acknowledged the victim attempted to hug her in the past, but she pushed the student away.

After being pressed further, Heskin admitted they had kissed, and admitted she had sent photos of herself to the victim. There were two or three photos she sent of herself from her bed. She admitted that “in the video, she was naked on the upper half.” They talked in Instagram about “travel plans after school.” Heskin acknowledged she was aware the victim was 14 years old. She claimed she was intoxicated when she sent the pictures and video.

She added that nothing has happened outside of school.

Heskin admitted she set up secret Instagram accounts between her and the victim to conceal their communications.

