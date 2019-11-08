{{featured_button_text}}

An attempted sale of marijuana ended in a robbery Thursday on the Saint Mary’s University campus.

A victim reported at about 3:30 p.m. that he met with a man for the transaction. During the meeting, the man, later identified as Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay, 19, of Williston, N.D., reportedly robbed the victim of about two ounces of marijuana and less than $30 cash, according to the Winona Police Department.

Gleplay and four occupants in a vehicle then drove away. The victim followed in a vehicle. According to authorities, Gleplay shot a single round from a pistol out of one of the vehicle’s windows into the air.

The vehicle Gleplay was in was later located by Winona police officers at the Kwik Trip at Sarnia and Huff streets. Only four occupants were located, but video later revealed that one occupant had gone into the store and then left. He was later located.

Gleplay, Rhoeshon Mason Dillard, 19, of Elk River, Minn.; Jason Daniel Harrison, 19, of Buffalo, Minn.; Zachary Warren Sjoberg, 18, of Hanover, Minn.; and a 17-year-old boy from Winona were arrested on suspicion of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, threats of violence and intentional liability for crimes of another.

