An attempted sale of marijuana ended in a robbery Thursday on the Saint Mary’s University campus.
A victim reported at about 3:30 p.m. that he met with a man for the transaction. During the meeting, the man, later identified as Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay, 19, of Williston, N.D., reportedly robbed the victim of about two ounces of marijuana and less than $30 cash, according to the Winona Police Department.
Gleplay and four occupants in a vehicle then drove away. The victim followed in a vehicle. According to authorities, Gleplay shot a single round from a pistol out of one of the vehicle’s windows into the air.
The vehicle Gleplay was in was later located by Winona police officers at the Kwik Trip at Sarnia and Huff streets. Only four occupants were located, but video later revealed that one occupant had gone into the store and then left. He was later located.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
Gleplay, Rhoeshon Mason Dillard, 19, of Elk River, Minn.; Jason Daniel Harrison, 19, of Buffalo, Minn.; Zachary Warren Sjoberg, 18, of Hanover, Minn.; and a 17-year-old boy from Winona were arrested on suspicion of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, threats of violence and intentional liability for crimes of another.
Crime across the country
Violent crime happens in every state, city and town. In 2016, an estimated 1,248,185 violent crimes occurred nationwide, an increase of 4.1 percent from the 2015, reaching a five-year peak. Aggravated assaults accounted for 64.3 percent of violent crimes, robbery for 26.6 percent, rape for 7.7 percent and murder 1.4 percent according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
This list looks at urban areas with a population over 50,000 using the
FBI’s Uniform Crime Report on violent crime to find the most dangerous cities. For Vermont, the highest overall was used, as no cities have a population of 50,000. Violent crime per capita (per 10,000 people) is calculated to standardize and compare results.
Huntsville, Alabama
Violent crimes per 10K people: 92.79 Number of violent crimes reported: 1,787 Population: 192,587
Anchorage, Alaska
Violent crimes per 10K people: 114.41 Number of violent crimes reported: 3,422
Population: 299,097
Tucson, Arizona
Violent crimes per 10K people: 79.55 Number of violent crimes reported: 4,245
Population: 533,663
Little Rock, Arkansas
Violent crimes per 10K people: 153.12 Number of violent crimes reported: 3,044
Population: 198,800
Oakland, California
Violent crimes per 10K people: 142.57 Number of violent crimes reported: 6,059
Population: 424,998
By Basil D Soufi - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0
Pueblo, Colorado
Violent crimes per 10K people: 98.34 Number of violent crimes reported: 1,081
Population: 109,927
John Wark www.johnwark.com
Wilmington, Delaware
Violent crimes per 10K people: 178.02 Number of violent crimes reported: 1,285
Population: 72,183
By Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant) - Self-photographed, CC BY-SA 2.5
Hartford, Connecticut
Violent crimes per 10K people: 190.35 Number of violent crimes reported: 1,353
Population: 123,736
Daytona Beach, Florida
Violent crimes per 10K people: 124.28 Number of violent crimes reported: 814
Population: 65,495
Albany, Georgia
Violent crimes per 10K people: 117.45 Number of violent crimes reported: 873
Population: 74,330
Honolulu, Hawaii
Violent crimes per 10K people: 33.46 Number of violent crimes reported: 3,331
Population: 995,572
Idaho Falls, Idaho
Violent crimes per 10K people: 42.44 Number of violent crimes reported: 253
Population: 59,615
By Jordan W., CC BY-SA 3.0
Rockford, Illinois
Violent crimes per 10K people: 165.85 Number of violent crimes reported: 2,444
Population: 147,363
Elkhart, Indiana
Violent crimes per 10K people: 150.65 Number of violent crimes reported: 791
Population: 52,505
By Publichall - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0
Waterloo, Iowa
Violent crimes per 10K people: 74.05 Number of violent crimes reported: 507
Population: 68,470
By Stephen Cummings - Flickr: Downtown Waterloo Iowa, CC BY 2.0,
Wichita, Kansas
Violent crimes per 10K people: 105.67 Number of violent crimes reported: 4,136
Population: 391,399
By Ty Nigh from Wichita, KS, USA - The Train Station, CC BY 2.0
Louisville, Kentucky
Violent crimes per 10K people: 67.58 Number of violent crimes reported: 4,621
Population: 683,825
New Orleans, Louisiana
Violent crimes per 10K people: 106.97 Number of violent crimes reported: 4,249
Population: 397,208
Portland, Maine
Violent crimes per 10K people: 29.24 Number of violent crimes reported: 196
Population: 67,041
Baltimore, Maryland
Violent crimes per 10K people: 178.04 Number of violent crimes reported: 11,010
Population: 618,385
Fall River, Massachusetts
Violent crimes per 10K people: 109.31 Number of violent crimes reported: 966
Population: 88,371
Kenneth C. Zirkel
Detroit, Michigan
Violent crimes per 10K people: 204.65 Number of violent crimes reported: 13,705
Population: 669,673
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Violent crimes per 10K people: 110.91 Number of violent crimes reported: 4,622
Population: 416,751
Jackson, Mississippi
Violent crimes per 10K people: 85.32 Number of violent crimes reported: 1,451
Population: 170,070
St. Louis, Missouri
Violent crimes per 10K people: 191.32 Number of violent crimes reported: 6,017
Population: 314,507
Missoula, Montana
Violent crimes per 10K people: 52.46 Number of violent crimes reported: 377
Population: 71,860
By Flickr user: functoruser Missoula, MT http://chrisphan.com/ - Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/functoruser/2605688284/, CC BY 2.0
Omaha, Nebraska
Violent crimes per 10K people: 56.73 Number of violent crimes reported: 2,531
Population: 446,163
By Raymond Bucko, SJ - Flickr: downtown_in_spring, CC BY 2.0
North Las Vegas, Nevada
Violent crimes per 10K people: 95.41 Number of violent crimes reported: 2,276
Population: 238,554
Manchester New Hampshire
Violent crimes per 10K people: 67.24 Number of violent crimes reported: 742
Population: 110,353
Trenton, New Jersey
Violent crimes per 10K people: 134.74 Number of violent crimes reported: 1,127
Population: 83,644
By Famartin at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Violent crimes per 10K people: 111.21 Number of violent crimes reported: 6,245
Population: 561,560
Buffalo, New York
Violent crimes per 10K people: 110.98 Number of violent crimes reported: 2,857
Population: 257,446
Fayetteville, North Carolina
Violent crimes per 10K people: 75.72 Number of violent crimes reported: 1,531
Population: 202,200
Fargo, North Dakota
Violent crimes per 10K people: 38.53 Number of violent crimes reported: 467
Population: 121,217
Cleveland, Ohio
Violent crimes per 10K people: 163.09 Number of violent crimes reported: 6,299
Population: 386,227
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Violent crimes per 10K people: 109.53 Number of violent crimes reported: 4,444
Population: 405,748
Medford, Oregon
Violent crimes per 10K people: 50.38 Number of violent crimes reported: 407
Population: 80,794
By ZabMilenko at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Violent crimes per 10K people: 98.89 Number of violent crimes reported: 15,534
Population: 1,570,826
Providence, Rhode Island
Violent crimes per 10K people: 57.49 Number of violent crimes reported: 1,031
Population: 179,340
North Charleston, South Carolina
Violent crimes per 10K people: 89.87 Number of violent crimes reported: 993
Population: 110,490
By North Charleston from North Charleston, SC, United States - North Charleston City Hall, CC BY-SA 2.0
Rapid City, South Dakota
Violent crimes per 10K people: 71.88 Number of violent crimes reported: 536
Population: 74,573
By tochichi - PICT7985Uploaded by xnatedawgx, CC BY-SA 2.0
Memphis, Tennessee
Violent crimes per 10K people: 182.0 Number of violent crimes reported: 11,947
Population: 656,434
Beaumont, Texas
Violent crimes per 10K people: 111.26 Number of violent crimes reported: 1,316
Population: 118,283
Salt Lake City, Utah
Violent crimes per 10K people: 93.6 Number of violent crimes reported: 1,815
Population: 193,918
St. Albans, Vermont
Violent crimes per 10K people: 57.36 Number of violent crimes reported: 39
Population: 6,799
By Mfwills - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0
Portsmouth, Virginia
Violent crimes per 10K people: 79.11 Number of violent crimes reported: 758
Population: 95,813
PH2 (AW) John L. Beeman
Tacoma, Washington
Violent crimes per 10K people: 95.28 Number of violent crimes reported: 2,000
Population: 209,914
Charleston, West Virginia
Violent crimes per 10K people: 155.17 Number of violent crimes reported: 767
Population: 50,176
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Violent crimes per 10K people: 153.3 Number of violent crimes reported: 9,201
Population: 600,193
Cheyenne, Wyoming
Violent crimes per 10K people: 26.86
Number of violent crimes reported: 172
Population: 64,046
