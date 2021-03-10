Fire calls for March 3-9: Firefighters assist with crash on Hwy. 61 and 14

7:46 p.m.: A carbon monoxide alarm was reported to be sounding in the 300 block of Hillview Drive. Firefighters responded and made contact with the homeowner, who stated the alarm “just started going off.” Further inspection showed the alarm had expired and the homeowner was advised to get a new one.

Monday, March 8:

5:05 a.m.: A carbon monoxide alarm was reported to be sounding in the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Drive. Further inspection revealed that the detector was 20 years old. The homeowner was advised to replace it.

11:42 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive for a report of an active alarm. A room in the structure was reported to be full of steam, which firefighters were able to determine was the result of a faulty water heater. The heater was de-energized, but there was an issue resetting the alarm. The manager of the building said they would mitigate the problem the next day.

Tuesday, March 9:

6:40 p.m.: Firefighters assisted the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Winona Police Department with a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 61 and 14. According to the fire department, there were three vehicles with injured drivers still inside. A few more vehicles sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported.