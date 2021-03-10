Fire calls for March 3-9: Firefighters assist with crash on Hwy. 61 and 14

Winona Fire
Wednesday, March 3:
12:51 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 100 block of West Third Street for a report of an active alarm. An alarm panel at the structure indicated an issue on the fourth floor. No smoke or smell was found, but a pull station was found to be activated by the west stairwell. The pull station was subsequently reset and firefighters spoke with the building’s manager about the alarm system and activated pull station.
Friday, March 5:
2:06 p.m.: An alarm was reported to be sounding in the 600 block of King Street. Upon their arrival, firefighters were informed by a resident that they had accidentally activated the alarm.
7:53 p.m.: An anti-freeze spill was reported on Broadway and Grand streets, which fire personnel cleared with Floor Dry.
Sunday, March 7:
7:38 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Sugar Loaf Road for an unauthorized burning. Upon their arrival, they discovered the homeowners were just having a recreational fire. The fire was described as being around 4 to 5 feet in diameter, which firefighters advised should be reduced to 3 feet in diameter, per city ordinance. A copy of the recreational fire information was given to the homeowners.
7:46 p.m.: A carbon monoxide alarm was reported to be sounding in the 300 block of Hillview Drive. Firefighters responded and made contact with the homeowner, who stated the alarm “just started going off.” Further inspection showed the alarm had expired and the homeowner was advised to get a new one.
Monday, March 8:
5:05 a.m.: A carbon monoxide alarm was reported to be sounding in the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Drive. Further inspection revealed that the detector was 20 years old. The homeowner was advised to replace it.
11:42 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive for a report of an active alarm. A room in the structure was reported to be full of steam, which firefighters were able to determine was the result of a faulty water heater. The heater was de-energized, but there was an issue resetting the alarm. The manager of the building said they would mitigate the problem the next day.
Tuesday, March 9:
6:40 p.m.: Firefighters assisted the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Winona Police Department with a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 61 and 14. According to the fire department, there were three vehicles with injured drivers still inside. A few more vehicles sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported.
Each driver was assessed for injuries, which resulted in a third ambulance being requested. Two drivers were reported to have been extricated from their vehicles and three were taken by ambulance. Firefighters secured the vehicles by removing their batteries or battery cables. Leaking fluid was also cleaned before departing.