Felony roundup: Man faces charges in Minnesota; vehicle found damaged in Winona

The following person has been charged with a felony in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Anthony C. Cox, 25, La Crosse, has been charged with exposing his genitals to a minor. According to the criminal complaint, he pulled his pants down July 17 at a public park in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Felony criminal complaints have been filed against the following people:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cory M. Sobkowiak, 39, Holmen, is accused of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the complaint, Sobkowiak entered a running vehicle April 14 in Holmen and drove away. He was identified by law enforcement the following day in La Crescent, Minnesota, and was arrested after a 30-mile high-speed chase. He faces multiple charges in Minnesota, including fleeing an officer and possession of stolen property.

Abrianna Paige Marr, 26, Onalaska, is accused of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the complaint, Marr stole a vehicle from an Onalaska business May 25. The vehicle was discovered June 18 abandoned and damaged in Winona, Minnesota. Marr has an initial court appearance set for Aug. 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.